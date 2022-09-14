iPhone 14 Pro will use Dynamic Island for gaming — here's how it looks

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Apple is allowing developers to create games that use the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island

iPhone 14 Pro will use Dynamic Island for gaming — here's how it looks
(Image credit: Apple)

The latest iPhone 14 Pro comes with the innovative Dynamic Island, which can display all sorts of relevant information and notifications. But did you know it could play games? Apple is allowing third-party developers to enhance the Dynamic Island experience and even develop games that take advantage of it. 

Developers aren't wasting any time with this opportunity. Kriss Smoka, a developer who created the apps WaterMinder and HabitMinder, went to Twitter today (via MacRumors) with his first attempt titled "Hit The Island." The game is reminiscent of Pong and actually looks like the kind of fun one might enjoy during their commute home from work. 

See more

As you can see in the demo video on Smoka's Twitter feed, "Hit the Island" uses a paddle at the bottom to deflect a ball up towards the Dynamic Island. The game's goal is to hit the Dynamic Island bar, causing it to react and make a noise.

The Dynamic Island seems like it will be a big hit with iPhone devotees as its ability to transform into multiple shapes while delivering information and notifications is a handy one.

With Apple allowing developers to create different applications to take advantage of it, consumers should see some exciting and creative uses, including exclusive games. The adaptable information center provides users with a quick look into the current services and apps used by the iPhone at that time. 

Although there have been many complaints about the iPhone 14 lack of any major innovations, Dynamic Island could prove to be a major win for Apple. 

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 