iPhone 14 Pro will use Dynamic Island for gaming — here's how it looks

The latest iPhone 14 Pro comes with the innovative Dynamic Island, which can display all sorts of relevant information and notifications. But did you know it could play games? Apple is allowing third-party developers to enhance the Dynamic Island experience and even develop games that take advantage of it.

Developers aren't wasting any time with this opportunity. Kriss Smoka, a developer who created the apps WaterMinder and HabitMinder, went to Twitter today (via MacRumors) with his first attempt titled "Hit The Island." The game is reminiscent of Pong and actually looks like the kind of fun one might enjoy during their commute home from work.

Who has an iPhone 14 Pro right now? Need to test this on device asap!🏝️ Hit The Island - our game concept for iPhone 14 Pro, still laggy but it’s turning out nice :) #iPhone14Pro #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/kWLU77gk6dSeptember 13, 2022 See more

As you can see in the demo video on Smoka's Twitter feed, "Hit the Island" uses a paddle at the bottom to deflect a ball up towards the Dynamic Island. The game's goal is to hit the Dynamic Island bar, causing it to react and make a noise.

The Dynamic Island seems like it will be a big hit with iPhone devotees as its ability to transform into multiple shapes while delivering information and notifications is a handy one.



With Apple allowing developers to create different applications to take advantage of it, consumers should see some exciting and creative uses, including exclusive games. The adaptable information center provides users with a quick look into the current services and apps used by the iPhone at that time.

Although there have been many complaints about the iPhone 14 lack of any major innovations, Dynamic Island could prove to be a major win for Apple.