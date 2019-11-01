iPad Pro Killer? Leak Reveals Huawei Tablet with Hole-Punch Display

Huawei's reputation as an Apple imitator is only getting stronger. Leaked renders of an upcoming Huawei tablet show a slate that looks practically identical to the iPad Pro.

Posted by 91mobiles, the images show what is expected to be the successor to the MediaPad M6 10.8. The outlet believes Huawei will stick with the naming convention and call the tablet the MediaPad M7. Reliable leaker Evan Blass, however, said it would be named the MateBook Pro — an appropriately Apple-esque name for such a shameless lookalike — and posted his own leaked photo (see above).

From the front, Huawei's tablet looks nearly indistinguishable from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro released last year. If the leaks are accurate, then the MediaPad — or MateBook Pro — has narrow display bezels and a magnetic edge for wirelessly charging Huawei's M-Pen stylus. Because the bezels are so thin, the tablet is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The renders even show the detachable keyboard, which is a spitting image of Apple's Smart Folio (sorry, no touchpad).

The only noticeable difference between Huawei's tablet and the iPad Pro is a page out of Samsung's book in the form of a hole-punch front-facing camera. This was done to accommodate those thin bezels and hopefully won't be too much of a distraction when you're watching videos.

On the back of the slate is a pill-shaped camera module with dual lenses and an LED flash. The tablet charges via a USB-C port on its underside. With so many of the same features as the iPad Pro, we can only hope that Huawei's tablet will have a headphone jack.

There's no word yet on when the tablet is expected to be released but we'll be ready to put it through its paces in a full review when it does.