Several iPad mini 6 configurations are up to $170 off at Amazon

Amazon is slashing up to $170 off several iPad mini 6 configurations ahead of Mother's Day. If you plan to treat mom or yourself to a new tablet, here's a deal you might like. For a limited time, the 64GB Apple iPad mini 6 is now $399 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $100 off its usual price of $499 and the lowest price we've seen for this particu;ar model at Amazon.

If 64GB of storage seems paltry and you don't mind spending more, you can get the 256GB iPad mini 6 (opens in new tab) for $539 ($109 off). Be sure to check Amazon's on-page coupon to secure this deal price at checkout. The biggest discount goes to the 256GB iPad mini 6 with cellular support — it's now $629 (opens in new tab) ($170 off).

These are the best iPad deals you can get outside of the holidays.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple's 6th generation iPad mini brings tons of upgrades to the brand's compact tablet series. It features an all new-design, larger display, faster processor and enhanced cameras. The tablet in this deal packs an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics and 64GB of storage.

As we praise in our iPad mini 6 review, this tablet is compact, has a sharp, bright display and delivers snappy performance. Its battery life was also impressive for an iPad, lasting 11 hour real world testing. We loved the iPad mini so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we launched 16 Google Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and navigated to multiple sites on the iPad mini. Not once did its performance waver. In terms of connectivity, the iPad mini is outfitted with a USB-C port with data transfer speeds up to 5GBps. Built in Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable speeds for wireless connections.

With a weight of 0.7 pounds and measuring 0.3-inches thin, the iPad mini 6 is one of the more portable tablets out there. It's small enough to tuck carry in a purse, tuck away in a glove box or hold in one hand. By comparison, it's much lighter albeit just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 0.2 inches).

Whether you're Mother's Day gift shopping or buying a tablet for yourself, the iPad mini 6 is a wise choice.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6 256GB: $649 $539 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $109 on the 256GB iPad mini 6.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6 Cellular $649 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Cellular model iPad mini with 64GB of storage

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6 Cellular $799 $629 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 on the Cellular model iPad mini with 256GB of storage.