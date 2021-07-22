iPad mini 2021: Apple's smallest tablet may add these features we've been begging for

The forthcoming iPad mini, rumored to launch in the second half of 2021, is reportedly getting a slew of upgrades we've all been asking for. The next-generation iPad mini, according to an exclusive report from 9to5Mac, is getting a powerful processor, a new port and a magnetic Smart Connector.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also giving the iPad mini 6 a much-needed makeover with slimmer bezels and a new design that mimics the current-gen iPad Air.

The iPad mini 2021 gets significant upgrades

The iPad mini is long overdue for an upgrade. When we reviewed it two years ago, we were slightly disappointed that it didn't have a USB Type-C port and the thick bezels were an eye sore.

iPad mini (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Fortunately, Apple is reportedly adding USB-C connectivity to the tiny tablet, which opens it up to a wider array of accessories and peripherals beyond the Lightning connector featured on the current-gen iPad mini.

The iPad mini is also waving goodbye to thick bezels and saying farewell to the Home button. As mentioned, the iPad mini will purportedly get a design that's reminiscent of the current iPad Air, and it may feature a magnetic Smart Connector, too. If this is true, Apple may launch Smart Connector-compatible accessories for the upcoming iPad mini.

According to 9to5Mac's sources, the iPad mini will be packed with the same chip that will power the iPhone 13: the A15 processor. This chip uses the same 5-nanometer manufacturing technology as the A14 processor. And here's another fascinating rumor: Apple is reportedly working on a beastly A15X variant, but this will be for other iPads in the far future.

Lastly, the report revealed that Apple is working on revamping its entry-level 10.2-inch iPad. The new model will sport an A13 chip, which will give Apple's most affordable tablet a significant boost in performance.

Keep your grain of salt handy; we don't know if these claims are true until we hear it from the horse's mouth.