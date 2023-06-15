iOS 17 is about to seriously inconvenience some iPhone users — what you can do about it

iOS 17 is shaping up to be an exciting update, featuring content sensitivity detection, AirTag sharing, huge changes to Apple Maps and far more, but like every new operating system upgrade, not every device will be able to run it. And for those that can't, they're about to seriously inconvenienced.

iPhone X and iPhone 8 will not be compatible with iOS 17, and SellCell points out that the last time a new iOS update launched and rendered previous models incompatible, their market value quickly sunk. Of course, if you don't care about selling your old phone, this won't impact you in any way, but what else are you going to do with it?

Some iPhone users are running out of time

At WWDC 2022, Apple revealed iOS 16 and confirmed that iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S models would no longer be supported in the future. SellCell's report suggests that between the time that iOS 16 was announced and launched, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 had lost 42.8% of their market value. In just one week after iOS 16's reveal, The 6S Plus dropped by 11.7% while the iPhone 7 Plus dropped 10.1%.

The report suggests it's bound to happen again now that iOS 17 will not support iPhone X and iPhone 8 any longer. iPhone models are significantly less valuable in the public eye if they are incapable of running the latest operating system update Apple pushes out.

If you're an owner of iPhone X or iPhone 8 models, and you're planning on selling these eventually, SellCell claims there's no better time than to do it now. If previous reports are to be trusted, the value will continue to plummet. The longer owners of those models wait, the more money they'll lose when they eventually decide to sell.