iOS 17 beta 7 hints at iPhone 15 Action Button — why I don't care

According to a report in 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 17 beta 7 may confirm the long-rumored new Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro models. As we likely all know, the iPhone 15 is expected to arrive at the Apple September event next month.

The folks at 9to5Mac found that iOS 17 beta 7 adds new haptics response and feedback when users turn silent mode on or off. The latest update makes the phone vibrate far more when users change methods within their devices, which hints at the possibility of an Action Button.

In previous versions of iOS, the haptic feedback was less intense and relatively quick when changing to silent mode or when it is disabled. 9to5Mac speculates that the new feedback is designed to easily inform the user whether the phone is in silent mode or not now that the mute switch will vanish in favor of the Action Button.

Why I'm less than enthused

I'm an iPhone user, but even I'm overwhelmed and bored to death by being oversaturated in Apple iPhone news. Mind you, I used the term "user" somewhat loosely because I am forced to still use my iPhone 11 due to my family's addiction to FaceTime. I prefer to use my OnePlus 11, as it is the better phone. Also, I'm more excited about the upcoming OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open than anything Apple has to offer because I'm over it.

Also, as much as I love the Apple ecosystem, I hate feeling at its mercy. iPhone hardware updates since the iPhone 12 have been minimal at best, with no actual design improvements, only incremental camera improvement, and iOS has had a few touch-ups. Still, nothing has blown me away or made me feel like, "OMG, this is so innovative!"

While there are some interesting rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera upgrades, they are bringing Apple to parity with Samsung from about 3-4 years ago. The standard iPhone 15 models may be basically stripped-down versions of the iPhone 14 Pro.

It just feels like every year, Tim Cook appears and raises a new iPhone to the sky as we all fall to our knees, and the music from The Lion King starts to play like Simba was just anointed the kingdom's future.

At this point, I know I am never getting invited to that circled-walled Wonka Factory known as Cupertino. I'm too tongue-in-cheek about what Apple does, although I will admit to my love and admiration for its devices, but the theatrics and constant adoration are too rich for my blood.

Let me end this by saying the iPhone 15 is expected to have a new titanium frame, making it sturdier and thinner. It will come with an improved A17 chip and a USB-C port, thanks to the European Union pushing Apple into the future. iOS will get several updates and improved haptics, which may include new sensations to cover the possibility of an Action Button on Pro device models.

Now, we can all go about the rest of our day.