Galaxy Z Fold 5 display could be outclassed by OnePlus Open — here's what we know

According to a recent report at NoteBookCheck, the upcoming OnePlus Open, may arrive with the highest resolution displays seen to date on a foldable phone. Rumors suggested it would feature 120Hz displays, but the resolution remained uncertain.

We've been told to look for the Open to launch sometime this fall, probably sometime after the Apple September event where we anticipate the announcement of the iPhone 15. While the iPhone 15 is sure to be a massive hit, I'm more excited for the OnePlus Open as a new entrant in the foldable space than what looks to be a fairly iterative update to the iPhone.

OnePlus tends to deliver high-quality specs at more affordable prices and the while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold are both excellent devices, "affordable" is not a term that anyone would apply to the $1,799 phones.

OnePlus Open possible hi-res displays

According to the report, based on the Oppo Find N3, the OnePlus Open may boast a 6.31-inch 2484x1116 with an unconventional 20:9 aspect ratio. The reasoning for this belief is that OnePlus is a sub-brand for Oppo which often results in both using identical supply chain resources.

The other highlight spec we could see in the OnePlus Open found in the N3 is 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, making it one of the most potent phones, let alone foldables, on the market. Of course, we expect the base model to come in at 16GB of RAM and either 256 or 512GB of storage with a potential upgrade to 24GB of RAM with 1TB of storage.

While originally expected on August 29, reports in early August suggest the foldable will be delayed until slightly later in the year. With Apple, Microsoft, and Google events running the table on September through early October, OnePlus may take aim at late October or early November in order to still launch in time for the holiday season. If the rumor of a higher resolution than the Z Fold 5 is true, OnePlus could be trying to take a significant leap forward as a brand, and I am here for that.