iOS 16.4 is here with new emojis — 5 features that'll raise your eyebrows

Apple's been perfecting and tweaking iOS 16.4 for weeks now. During the testing stage, the Cupertino-based tech giant drummed up excitement for the update by rolling out announcements about 21 new emojis and enhancements to the Podcasts app.

Fortunately, the wait is over. Apple released iOS 16.4 on Monday, delivering a cornucopia of exciting new features. Here are the new perks that will add more spice to your iPhone-facilitated life.

5 iOS 16.4 features that may excite you

As mentioned, Apple finally unleashed iOS 16.4 for the general public, and while the Cupertino-based tech giant announced a lengthy list of new features, only a few are actually eye catching.

1. Apple Books has the page-turning animation again

Apple Books (Image credit: Apple)

In a hilarious 600-word complaint, a writer from The Verge complained that Apple took the joy out of reading books when it ditched Apple Books' page-turning animation with the iOS 16 update. "Flipping through the pages of a virtual book that you bought from iTunes is now absolutely charmless," Mitchell Clark said.

Clark wasn't alone. On Reddit, users flocked to the forum-style social platform to deride Apple for the change. "They nerfed the design," one said. Another called the removal "soulless." The Cupertino-based tech giant heard 'em loud and clear, and brought back that satisfying page-curl animation for Apple Books users who missed it.

2. The Wallet app is introducing an order-tracking widget

Apple Pay (Image credit: Apple)

Thanks to iOS 16.4, iPhone users will now have the option to add an order-tracking widget to their home screen. In order for these orders to be tracked, they must be placed with Apple Pay. As a cherry on top, you can even share this order-tracking information with friends and family via the Share button. Only select vendors will support order tracking.

3. iOS 16.4 has support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Controller

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller (Image credit: GameStop)

If you're a gamer, you'll dig that your iPhone now supports the $200 PS5 DualSense Edge controller. This is a new premium, customizable gamepad Sony introduced early this year.

4. Voice Isolation is now available for calls

Voice Isolation (Image credit: Apple)

Before iOS 16.4, Voice Isolation was only available for FaceTime, allowing users to ensure that their voice sounded crisp, clear and sharp for the person on the other end, Now, with iOS 16.4, you can toggle on Voice Isolation for calls, too, allowing you to keep ambient noise at bay.

5. You can configure your iPhone to dim itself if flashing lights are detected

Apple added a new feature to the iPhone's accessibility settings, allowing the device to automatically dim if flashing lights are detected.

Other interesting features include an upcoming high-yield savings account for Apple Card users and new tilt and azimuth support for the Apple Pencil (users can preview a mark at any angle before it's made).

Update to iOS 16.4 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.