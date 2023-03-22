iOS 16.4 adds hidden feature that makes your voice clearer — how to turn it on

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Voice Isolation was once limited to FaceTime calls

iOS 16.4
iOS 16.4 (Image credit: Apple)

Apple is still beta testing iOS 16.4, which is poised come with a slew of new features, including 21 new emojis. Another cool perk coming to the highly anticipated update is Voice Isolation.

"Voice Isolation isn't new!" you may be saying. You're right — kind of. Voice Isolation, which ensures that iPhone users' voices sound crystal clear, was only available on FaceTime. Now, the not-so-easy-to-find feature is now coming to cellular calls, too. Wondering how to turn it on? Check out the easy, step-by-step guide below.

How to turn on Voice Isolation for cellular calls

1. Tap on the Phone app.

2. Make a phone call.

3. Open the Control Center (swipe down from the battery icon).

4. Tap Mic Mode.

5. Select Voice Isolation

Once turned on, Voice Isolation mode should filter out background sounds and ambient noise, ensuring your voice is at the forefront of cellular calls.

Apple released iOS 16.4 RC (Release Candidate) to beta testers and developers on Tuesday. When an RC build is rolled out, it typically means that the official, public-wide release is only days away. In other words, iOS 16.4 should be right around the corner! 

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!