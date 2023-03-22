iOS 16.4 adds hidden feature that makes your voice clearer — how to turn it on

Apple is still beta testing iOS 16.4, which is poised come with a slew of new features, including 21 new emojis. Another cool perk coming to the highly anticipated update is Voice Isolation.

"Voice Isolation isn't new!" you may be saying. You're right — kind of. Voice Isolation, which ensures that iPhone users' voices sound crystal clear, was only available on FaceTime. Now, the not-so-easy-to-find feature is now coming to cellular calls, too. Wondering how to turn it on? Check out the easy, step-by-step guide below.

How to turn on Voice Isolation for cellular calls

1. Tap on the Phone app.

2. Make a phone call.

3. Open the Control Center (swipe down from the battery icon).

4. Tap Mic Mode.

5. Select Voice Isolation

Once turned on, Voice Isolation mode should filter out background sounds and ambient noise, ensuring your voice is at the forefront of cellular calls.

Apple released iOS 16.4 RC (Release Candidate) to beta testers and developers on Tuesday. When an RC build is rolled out, it typically means that the official, public-wide release is only days away. In other words, iOS 16.4 should be right around the corner!