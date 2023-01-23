iOS 16.3 fixes accidental Emergency SOS iPhone calls — how to download it now

After a month of beta testing, iOS 16.3 is now available for all iPhone users. The latest update includes security improvements for your Apple ID, a new wallpaper celebrating Black History Month, and a variety of bug fixes.

Finally, Apple has fixed Emergency SOS to stop it from making all those accidental emergency calls and locking you out of your phone. I can't tell you how often my iPhone has done this or how annoying and disruptive it can be for me and emergency services.

iOS 16.3 new features

New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

How to install iOS 16.3

iOS 16.3 is available starting today and you should install it as soon as possible. You can update by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, and then choosing Software Update. If you don’t see the update right away, make sure to keep checking, cause sometimes it takes a while to hit.

Once you begin the installation process, your iPhone will download the update, then prompt you to reboot your device to finish the process. Remember that your device will be unusable during reboots as it installs the update.

Take note that Apple is rolling out iOS 15.7.3 for older iPhones that do not support iOS 16, as well as iOS 12.5.7 for devices that do not support iOS 13 or newer.

Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app statusFixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

Thank you, Apple, for finally fixing the SOS Emergency call issues that have plagued us users for years. Also, thank you for addressing Siri's music request issue. However, you also need to address Siri's temperament issues when I forget to "turn left," and Siri snaps at me like an angry auntie.

Jokes aside, Apple has been diligently addressing issues ever since it first released iOS 16 and alongside the Phone 14 lineup, so hopefully this latest update resolves some of the problems that resulted in unhappy iPhone 14 owners, but if not there's always the iPhone 15 Ultra this fall.

Via: 9to5Mac