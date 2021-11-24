iOS 15 driver's license support delayed — here's when the feature will roll out

COVID-19 vaccination cards aren't the only important documents you can add to Apple Wallet. At WWDC in mid-June, Apple announced that iPhone users will be able to upload their driver's licenses by the end of 2021. However, it looks like the Cupertino-based tech giant won't be able to commit to that time frame.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple quietly updated its iOS 15 page to inform the masses that the highly anticipated feature will launch in early 2022.

Apple Wallet driver's license support pushed back to early 2022

Apple made it clear that one of its majestic visions for the iPhone is introducing life-changing technology that allows us to carry our important documents digitally. No more shuffling for your driver's license to enter a club — you can simply whip out your iPhone, show the gatekeepers your documentation, and go about your day.

Apple Wallet driver's license feature (Image credit: Apple)

As mentioned, the Cupertino-based tech giant planned to bring this technology to life by adding driver's license support to Applet Wallet. The feature was poised to arrive later this year to two states: Arizona and Georgia. Apple also planned to roll out the highly anticipated perk to Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah.

If you're excited about digitalizing your driver's license, you'll have to wait a little while longer. The feature is now slated to roll out next year. Yes, this is a vague time frame, but Apple didn't get more specific than "early 2022."

After adding a driver's license (or state ID) to the app, users will be prompted to take a photo of their face, according to Apple. This selfie will be passed on to the issuing state for verification. To tighten the process even further, Wallet will also require users to submit a series of facial and head movements. Apple insists that the new feature will be TSA friendly.

Not needing to carrying physical documents everywhere sounds like a dream, but I'd bring a portable battery pack with me. My phone always seems to die at the most inopportune moments.