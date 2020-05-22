Intel Tiger Lake CPUs could run AAA games without a discrete GPU

While they aren't likely to make our best gaming laptops anytime soon, laptops using the integrated graphics in the upcoming Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U processors could offer twice the performance of Ice Lake's integrated graphics.

Recently leaked 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark results obtained by Notebookcheck show performance improvements of 20% all the way up to nearly 100% for the Intel Xe Gen12 graphics in Tiger Lake when compared with the Iris Plus graphics found in Ice Lake chips (via Techradar).

Obviously, discrete graphics cards are under no real threat for gamers or other graphics-intensive users, but for the average user that doesn't need that kind of power, this is going to be a significant step up.

Some of the specific test results included an Intel 11th Gen Core i3 Tiger Lake processor showing a 20% graphics performance increase over the Core i7 Ice Lake processor.

The biggest disparity was noted for the 15W Core i5 Tiger Lake processor, which delivered just shy of two times the GPU performance of the Iris Plus with another 15% tacked onto that for the 28W Core i5 Tiger Lake.

This lends further credence to the belief that Intel could best AMD again (at least in integrated GPU performance) with Tiger Lake chips that we are expecting to start arriving in laptops this fall.