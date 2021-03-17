Hurry! This Dell 27-inch monitor is just $129

Dell is spring cleaning its inventory by slashing up to 50% off its best monitors. So if you're bargain shopping for a cheaply priced 27-inch monitor, you'll love this deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell S2721HN 27-inch Monitor for just $129.99. That's half off its normal price of $260 and an incredible price for a 27-inch monitor. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor and one of the best monitor deals you can get right now.

Dell 27-inch monitor deals

Dell S2721HN 27" Monitor: was $260 now $130 @ Dell

This 27-inch display has a (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution, 4ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, two HDMI ports, and audio line-out port. Its chic and modern design is a complement to any workspace. View Deal

Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor: was $450 now $300 @ Dell

If you have more room in your budget, you can save $150 on the Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor. It has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync. View Deal

The Dell S2721HN is one of the best 27-inch monitors out there. It has a (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response. If you have room in your budget for something crispier, the Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor is on sale for $299.99 ($150 off). Its native resolution is 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz with a 4ms response time.

Although we didn't test these exact panels, we reviewed the Dell S2721HGF monitor and liked its color-rich panel and easy installation. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The monitor we tested had a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time which is more suitable for serious gamers. The S2721HN's 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response is great for both productivity and PC gaming. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps to lower latency and reduce screen tearing.

Like its sibling, the Dell S2721HN monitor sports a minimalist, thin bezel design and thick, sturdy base. Its stand resembles a baseball field diamond and it doesn't hog up space. This makes it easy to fit it on smaller sized desks or in tight spots. The . For your connectivity needs, it's equipped with two HDMI ports so you can easily connect it to a laptop or gaming console. There's also an audio line-out port on board for external speakers.

So if you're looking for an affordable 27-inch multimedia monitor, the Dell S2721HN is a solid choice.