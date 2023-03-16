Hurry! Steam Deck just got its first discount at $65 off

Valve's Steam Deck is one of the best handheld gaming consoles you can buy. If you were holding out for a Steam Deck price drop, today's your lucky day.

Right now Valve offers the Steam Deck with 64GB of eMMC storage for $359 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $399, so that's $40 in savings. Of course, it's the lowest price we've seen for the Steam Deck. If you require more storage, you can get the 256GB SSD Steam Deck for $476 ($53 off). This biggest discount goes to the Steam Deck with 512GB of SSD storage, now on sale for $584 ($65 off).

In terms of console gaming deals, this is one of the best we've spotted so far this year.

Valve's Steam Deck puts PC gaming in your pocket and offers a great value for the price. The base console in this deal features a 2.4-GHz AMD Zen 2 quad-core CPU, 8-core RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

In our Steam Deck review, we praise its comfortable design, tactile buttons and customization options. Although we wish it had longer battery life, we gave the Steam Deck a high 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.

So, what can you play on the Steam Deck? Short answer: more than you think and the majority of what you’d want to play on the go. The deck feels great in the hands, advanced internals are tuned for peak performance that manage to make the most of any title thrown at it.

Its user-friendly UI puts Sony and Microsoft to shame while an open source Linux base means users will be expanding what it can do for years to come.

Now up to $65 off, the Steam Deck has never been more affordable. It's worth considering if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch alternative for PC gaming on the go.