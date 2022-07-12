Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Buds Live hit $79 in exclusive Prime Day deal

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds have an intriguing design that you either love or hate. What isn’t up for debate is their terrific wireless performance, and the latest Prime Day deal allows you to snag a pair at an unbeatable price.

Right now, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $79 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is 53% off the original MSRP ($169) and one of the biggest markdowns we’ve seen applied to wireless earbuds during the annual shopping holiday.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) This Prime Day deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $79. We’re talking $90 in savings. These buds come with balanced, spacious sound, serviceable active noise cancellation (ANC), and lots of Samsung-friendly features in a fun design. You won’t find many models priced under $100 that offer this much functionality.

Samsung did a remarkable job stuffing powerful audio specs into the Galaxy Buds Live. These include 12-millimeter drivers combined with a bass duct that boosts the low end and an air vent for natural-sounding spaciousness. Even more impressive is how the company crammed ANC circuitry into such a small design.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we raved about the buds delivering a “surprisingly robust audio experience, ” as well as the long battery life, strong call quality, and solid connectivity. ANC doesn’t compare to what you’ll get from the market’s best noise cancelling earbuds, but it is sufficient for minimizing background interference during listening sessions.

There are many useful features available to all users, from the built-in equalizer with six presets to the Find My Earbuds tool. However, Galaxy smartphones have some exclusive perks such as hands-free Bixby voice activation, a Gaming Mode to minimize audio latency when playing games, and PowerShare to recharge the buds when placing the case on the back of their phone.

It’s not every day you find premium Samsung wireless earbuds for under $100, so to buy the Galaxy Buds Live for nearly half its MSRP makes this one of the best Prime Day headphone deals out there.

