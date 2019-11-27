Hurry! Apple's new AirPods Pro are now $235 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro are a hit. Everywhere you go, you'll find these sleek buds hanging out of people's ears. And why not? They're supremely comfortable, sound great and the noise cancellation feature is surprisingly effective.

But this is a popular, newly-released Apple product, which means discounts are hard to come by. That's why a Black Friday deal at Amazon that drops the AirPods Pro to $235 is one music lovers shouldn't ignore.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $235 @Amazon

The AirPods Pro offers great noise cancelling, a comfortable fit with multiple ear tips, and a sweat- and water-resistant design. The wireless charging case will let you play music for up to 24 hours.View Deal

In our Apple AirPods Pro review, we praised the wireless earbuds for their innovative noise cancellation feature, along with an improved design and top-notch sound quality. We were impressed when the buds effectively blocked the loud sounds of a New York City subway car during our daily commute.

If you already own the regular AirPods, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade to the Pro version beyond their noise cancellation; The AirPods Pro sound better, fit more securely and are sweat resistant, so you can take them to the gym. You even get the same seamless Bluetooth pairing to a Mac or iPhone.

This might not be the steepest discount but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better price for these new earbuds.

