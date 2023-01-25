Hurry! Apple's 13.3-inch MacBook Pro M2 is down to its lowest price ever

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 is among the best laptops for creatives, college students, and business pros. Though the new $2,000 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is taking away a bit of its shine, the MacBook Pro M2 is the more affordable option.

Among today's Best Buy Apple deals is the 13.3-inchMacBook Pro M2 for $1,099 (opens in new tab). This pro-grade MacBook retails for $1,299, so that's $200 in savings. This is the MacBook Pro M2's lowest price ever and one of the best MacBook deals you can get today. If you require more storage, the 512GB SSD MacBook Pro M2 is on sale for $1,299 ($200 off) at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,29 9 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the portable and powerful MacBook Pro M2. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board. Best Buy also offers the MacBook Pro M2 with 512GB SSD for $1,299 ($200 off).

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 is the best laptop for power users on the go. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 256GB SSD. It supports up to 24GB of unified memory for fluid multitasking and fast transcoding.

In our Apple MacBook Pro M2 review, we like its stellar overall and gaming performance, super-fast SSD and great webcam. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. The MacBook Pro M2's Laptop Mag Battery Test puts it among today's laptops with the best battery life. It endured 18 hours and 20 minutes of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We rate the M2 MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we launched 50 Google Chrome tabs, simultaneously running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch. To no surprise, the MacBook Pro's powerful M2 chip kept it chugging along, lag free.

Back in our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the MacBook Pro M2 notched a high mark of 8,911. This beats the 4,215 premium laptop and its predecessor, the M1 MacBook Pro which scored 5,882. It also crushed the Dell XPS 13's score of 5,365 (Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU).

With a weight of 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the MacBook Pro M2 is on par with its industry rivals. It's slightly heavier than the Dell XPS 13 and Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325)’s (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5-inches).

If you want to refresh your laptop in the near future, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Pro M2.