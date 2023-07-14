HP ZBook Firefly workstation drops to lowest price ever — with this coupon

HP ZBook workstation laptops are heavily discounted in the HP Black Friday in July sale. For a limited time, save big on select HP ZBook Firefly, HP ZBook Fury, HP Studio G9 and HP Power G10 configurations.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP ZBook Firefly 16 G10 for just $845 when you apply coupon, at checkout. Typically, $2,073, that's a massive savings of $1,227. This is the lowest price ever for this HP workstation. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get.

It's also a cheaper alternative to the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 — now on sale for $1,490 ($1615 off)

Best HP ZBook deal

HP ZBook Firefly 16 G10: $2,073 $845 @HP

Save a whopping $1,227 on the HP ZBook Firefly 16 G10 Mobile Workstation — apply coupon, "SMBNB1522" at checkout. This pro-level laptop is sleek, powerful. and it's configuration is customizable to fit your needs. The base model HP ZBook Firefly 16 G10 features a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 250-nit matte display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU,16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. It includes an AI enhanced 5MP IR auto tracking camera with dual array microphone for video calls.

Although we didn't get to test this exact workstation, we reviewed the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9. We gave its sibling a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars citing its powerful hardware, stunning 16-inch color-rich display and solid military grade rugged build quality.

Our review unit's 12th Gen Intel breezed through multasking with ease. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par thanks to its latest 13th gen Intel chip.

Find an HP ZBook laptop for under $900 is unheard of — you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal. It's a no brainer if you're looking for a powerful laptop for work or school.