HP Envy’s new line-up is here: 14, 15, and 17-inch models already rolling out

You can’t draw up a list of the best HP laptops without including at least one of the Californian manufacturer’s fantastic Envy laptops. The Envy line-up has been a mainstay in HP’s catalog ever since it acquired VoodooPC in 2007, adopting the name from one of Voodoo’s fantastic (for the time) models: the Voodoo Envy .



By 2009, HP’s high-performance laptops would drop the Voodoo name altogether to solidify the Envy brand we’ve come to know and love. Since then the name has been attributed to a wide range of products, including desktops and printers.



However, the name Envy is synonymous with laptops in particular — with recent models such as the Envy 16 and the Envy 13 successfully maintaining a legacy defined by quality.



But not everything is about legacy. The Envy has just as bright of a future ahead of it as it does a long, storied past, and the next step toward that future takes place today.

The new HP Envy range

The new wave of Envy laptops caters primarily to the freelancing world. With more people than ever breaking free from the shackles of a 9 to 5 lifestyle and choosing when and where to work, the need for a do-it-all device has never been greater.



The Envy’s 14-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch models cover all bases — giving you everything you need to strike a perfect work-life balance. You can bank on any one of the new Envy laptops for their solid performance and features during your work hours, and then cash in on an impressive potential for entertainment thanks to a dazzling array of 1080p, 4K, and OLED displays paired with incredible Bang & Olufsen soundscapes whenever you decide to clock off.

(Image credit: HP)

As one of the most common tasks freelancers will face during their day, creating the best experience when communicating with others has been made a top priority across the Envy line-up. As such, each laptop features a 5MP webcam with built-in temporal noise reduction and dual array digital microphones.



HP’s webcam software makes it easy to share your work on screen with others and to manage multiple camera views in one feed. Advanced camera settings can also blur/replace your background, track your movements to keep you in the frame at all times, automatically adjust for low light or backlit pictures, and even make corrections based on skin color.

Finding a workspace that suits you is ideal, and that’s why each new model of Envy offers DisplayPort 1.4 support and a decent selection of USB-C and legacy ports so you can build your ideal workstation around HP’s machine with ease. And, if you’re not the sit-at-a-desk type, the 14-inch and 15-inch x360 models can convert into tablet modes to make working anywhere a comfortable experience.



Sometimes a refresh for a line of laptops can be little more than an upgrade to the CPU before it's sent off to retail. However, HP seems to have gone the extra mile with this one, having a clear goal in mind about what they want to provide and to who. So, without further ado, let’s get to know the latest laptops in the Envy line-up.

HP Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1

(Image credit: HP)

The 14-inch model of the HP Envy x360 might be the smallest of the batch, but it’s more than able to keep up with its larger counterparts when it comes to achieving big performance.



Configurations allow for this model to be outfitted with a 13th Gen Intel CPU, maxing out with the Core i7 processor, up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of rapid SSD storage. The 14-inch Envy x360 doesn’t feature discrete graphics, but the integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU can make use of Deep Learning Boost technology to further amp up this device’s already formidable performance.



As a 2-in-1, the 14-inch Envy x360 can switch between laptop, tent, and tablet modes with ease — giving you more access to the FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS touchscreen display as and when needed. If you prefer working at a desk, there’s also a fair amount of ports to make use of, including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.



The HP Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1 is available now at HP’s website at a starting price of just $849.99.

HP Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1 specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU: Intel Core i7-1355U / Intel Core i5-1335U GPU: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB / 8GB Storage: 1TB / 512GB Display: 14-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS touchscreen, 250 nits Audio: Bang & Olufsen, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost Ports: 1x USB Type-C 10Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB Type-A 5Gbps, 1x HDMI 2.1, microSD media card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Webcam: Yes, HP True Vision 5MP Dimensions: 12.68 x 8.30 x 0.75 inches Weight: 3.3 pounds

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1

(Image credit: HP)

The 15-inch Envy x360 has a number of configurations that offer improved displays, discrete graphics, and a choice of either Intel or AMD processors. Regardless of which you go with, both configurations when maxed out get to enjoy one of this model’s most impressive features — an IMAX-enhanced, edge-to-edge glass, Full HD (1920 x 1080), OLED, touchscreen display.



The Intel-backed model of the 15-inch Envy x360 features a 13th Gen Intel CPU that maxes out with a performance and efficiency-focused Core i7 processor. Configurations also allow for up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of speedy SSD storage, and discrete graphics in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050.



On the other hand, the AMD model can be equipped with up to a Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of spritely SSD storage, and AMD Radeon graphics. Unfortunately, this configuration doesn’t allow for the addition of an Nvidia GPU. if you’re looking to play games or tackle more graphically demanding tasks, then regardless of the incredible performance on hand from AMD’s chipset, the Intel model will be more to your liking.



Both models also feature a great port selection that includes USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. However, only the Intel configuration features Thunderbolt 4 support.



Both models of the HP Envy 15.6-inch 2-in-1 are expected to release later this month, with base configurations starting at $949.99.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 (Intel) specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU: Intel Core i7-1355U / Intel Core i5-1335U GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB VRAM) / Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB / 8GB Storage: 1TB / 512GB / 256GB Display: 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IMAX Enhanced Certified OLED touchscreen, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, Row 5 - Cell 0 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS touchscreen, 400 nits Row 6 - Cell 0 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS touchscreen, 250 nits Audio: Bang & Olufsen, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C 40Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 3x USB Type-A 10Gbps, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack Webcam: Yes, HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera Dimensions: 14.07 x 8.99 x 0.72 inches Weight: OLED 3.9 pounds, IPS 4.13 pounds

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 (AMD) specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7730U / AMD Ryzen 5 7530U GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics RAM: 16GB / 8GB Storage: 1TB / 512GB / 256GB Display: 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IMAX Enhanced Certified OLED touchscreen, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, Row 5 - Cell 0 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS touchscreen, 250 nits Audio: Bang & Olufsen, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost Ports: 2x USB Type-C 10Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 3x USB Type-A 10Gbps, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack Webcam: Yes, HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera Dimensions: 14.07 x 8.99 x 0.72 inches Weight: OLED 3.95 pounds, IPS 4.31 pounds

HP Envy 17.3-inch

(Image credit: HP)

The largest and only non-convertible option from the new Envy line-up comes in the form of the 17.3-inch HP Envy. It’s also the most powerful of the new models, featuring a 13th Gen Intel CPU that maxes out with an enthusiast-level Core i7-13700H processor.



In terms of performance, this HP Envy model is already set up to pack a considerable punch. However, you can squeeze even more performance out of this processor with Intel’s Turbo Boost Technology — more than doubling the CPU’s base clock speed (2.4Ghz up to 5.0Ghz.)



Configurations also allow for up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. There’s also the choice of a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) or FHD (1920 x 1080) panel — with the latter having a touchscreen option.



The 17.3-inch Envy features the widest port selection of HP’s new releases, including two 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, four 10Gbps Type-A USB ports, a single HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Thanks to a sizable display and ample port selection the 17-inch Envy could be an ideal desktop replacement for anyone seeking a more mobile workstation.



The HP Envy 17.3-inch will be available for purchase in May on the HP website at a starting price of $1,149.99.

HP Envy 17.3-inch specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU: Intel Core i7-13700H / Intel Core i5-13500H / Intel Core i7-1355U GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB VRAM), Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 32GB / 16GB / 8GB Storage: 1TB / 512GB Display: 17.3-inch, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), IPS, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits Row 5 - Cell 0 17.3-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS touchscreen, 300 nits Row 6 - Cell 0 17.3-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, 300 nits Audio: Bang & Olufsen, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C 40Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 4x USB Type-A 10Gbps, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack Webcam: Yes, HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera Dimensions: 15.59 x 10.18 x 0.77 inches Weight: 5.5 pounds

Outlook

All work and no play makes jack a dull boy. However, HP's new line-up of Envy laptops go a long way to delivering all the tools you need to find a better work-life balance. If you're looking for a lightweight laptop that brings its A-game on and off the clock, then the Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1 available to order online right now.



If you have something bigger in mind when it comes to display and performance then keep your eyes peeled to HP.com for more information about the release of the Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 and Envy 17.3-inch over the coming month.