HP Days Sale takes up to 70% off laptops, monitors and more

HP Day sale slashes up to 70% off its best laptops

HP Spectre x360 13 convertible laptop
This week's HP Days sale takes up to 70% off the brand's laptops, monitors and other peripherals. Save big on HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, HP Omen 16, HP Envy series and more. 

Plus, save 5% off select accessories with your purchase and get free shipping.

During the sale, you can get the HP Envy 17 for $779 . This laptop normally sells for $1,309, so that's $530 off its normal price. This its the Envy 17's lowest price yet and one of today's best laptop deals

HP Envy 17 Touch Screen Laptop: was $1,309 now $779 @ HP

HP takes $400 off the HP Envy Laptop 17t-ch100. In our HP Envy 17 review, we were impressed by its minimalist design, solid graphics performance and comfortable keyboard. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. 

For your connectivity needs, the Envy 17 supplies you with plenty of ports. It has a Thunderbolt4 with USB4 Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. There's also an SD card reader and headphone/microphone combo on board. 

The HP Envy 17 is a solid pick if you're looking for a big screen laptop for work, school and everything else.

Looking for a powerful and versatile convertible laptop? HP Days Sale offers the HP Spectre x360 for $1,099 ($420 off). This model has a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane. 

In our HP Spectre x360 review, we loved its luxurious, sturdy, compact design and bright 1080p display. The Spectre x360's fast performance and endurance earned a high rating of 4.5  out of 5 stars with us. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 notebook

And that's just two of our favorite deals from the HP Days Sale — see more of our top discounts below. 

More HP Days Sale deals

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop: was $1,519 now $1,099 @ HP

At $420 off, the HP Spectre x360 Convertible 14t ea100 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. This model is configured with a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane. 

HP Omen 15 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,499 now $1,149 @ HP

Save $350 on the HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (15-ek1097nr) during the HP Days Sale. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10870H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. 

HP Chromebook X2: was $679 now $479 @ HP

At $200 off, the new HP Chromebook X2 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops you can get. It has an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 618 graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage (expandable via microSD). 

HP V27 27-inch 4K Monitor: was $499 now $429 @ HP

Save $70 on the HP V27 4K (3840 x 2160) monitor with 300 nits of brightness. This truly immerse 4K monitor is produces sharp image clarity, affording you a cinema-like viewing experience. 

HP x24c 23.6-inch Monitor w/ HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Bundle: was $279 now $200 @ HP

Save $79 with this exclusive gaming bundle. This bundle includes: an HP x24c 23.6-inch Monitor and HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset. The HP x24c is a 1500R curved monitor that delivers an immersive 1080p experience. It has a 144Hz refresh rate to reduce and AMD FreeSync to eliminate lags and ensure smooth gameplay. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  