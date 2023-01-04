HP announces new HP Omen 17 RTX 4090 GPU gaming laptop

HP announced its next-gen 2023 HP Omen 17 gaming laptop Wednesday in time for CES 2023's Jan. 5 kick-off. With a starting price of $1699.99, the new Omen 17 combines Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs with Nvidia’s latest RTX GeForce GPU for a desktop-like gaming experience. It's HP's most powerful Omen series laptop yet.

The base model HP Omen 17 features a 17.3 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz IPS matte display with 7ms response time and 300 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is Intel's i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and Nvidia's latest RTX 4090 GeForce GPU. File storage starts at a 512GB solid state drive.

For consumers who want a more immersive screen, serious power and storage, HP offers additional hardware options. HP Omen 17 configurations offer up to a QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display with 3ms response time, Intel i9-13900HX 18-core CPU, 32GB of 5600 DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

To keep this powerful gaming laptop cool, HP engineers integrated 3 sided venting and 5 way airflow design. This HP Omen Tempest Cooling Technology keeps the laptop from overheating during long gaming sessions. Integrated into its design are dual speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen in tandem with DTS: X Ultra and HP Audio Boost 2.0 support.

Like all HP gaming laptops, the Omen 17's RGB lighting options and performance are customizable. Use the pre-installed HP Omen Gaming Hub to personalize the Omen 17's RGB backlit keyboard or exterior case lighting. HP now integrates Nvidia GeForce Now into the Omen Gaming Hub — a first by any Windows PC maker. This cloud gaming platform lets you access to more than 1,450 titles from AAA to indie games.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Ports are plentiful on the HP Omen 17, you get: 1 HDMI 2.1 port, 1 Mini DisplayPort, 2 x Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports, 3 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x RJ-45 port, and 1 x headphone/mic combo jack. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure stable connections wireless internet and Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Forged from aluminum and plastic with a sandblasted shadow black finish, the 2023 HP Omen 17 is durable and premium in design. With a starting weight of 6.15 pounds and measuring 15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches, it's identical to the 2022 HP Omen 17 (opens in new tab)'s form factor.

Although the exact release date of the HP Omen 17 is unknown, it's expected to be available for purchase in Jan. at HP.com (opens in new tab).