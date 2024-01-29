How to watch Super Bowl 2024 without cable, stream for free

If you're a cord cutter, chances are you want to know how to watch Super Bowl 2024 without cable. For NFL fans and those who want to see the 49ers take on the Chiefs, Usher's halftime show, and funny Super Bowl ads, the Big Game airs on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Plus this year.

If you don't have cable TV with your internet plan, there are few ways to watch the live broadcast of Super Bowl 2024. Instead of buying a long range TV antenna, let's go with the most frugal and simplest way — how to watch Super Bowl 2024 for free.

Without fully committing to a streaming service, you can get instant access to live TV including CBS with free trial offers from Paramount Plus, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. Open to new subscribers, their free trials are for 30-days, 7-days, and 2-days, respectively. All you need is a valid email address and credit card or PayPal to sign up. There's no risk and you can cancel at any time to avoid getting charged.

Watch Super Bowl 2024 free

Paramount Plus is free for 30 days when you apply the latest working Paramount Plus coupon code. First, choose your preferred plan from the Paramount Plus Pick Your Plan page. Next, apply coupon, "CHALLENGE39" in the "Have a coupon code?" section on the Payment Method page. You'll see the Paramount Plus free trial offer will then change from 1 week to 1 month. Enter your first and last name, billing address and credit card or PayPal payment information. If you decide to keep Paramount Plus, you'll be billed $5.99 a month for Paramount Plus Essential or $11.99 monthly for the semi-ad-free Paramount Plus plan with Showtime.

To try FuboTV or YouTube TV for free, no code is necessary — simply select the start free trial button and create your account. FuboTV's monthly plans range from $79.99/mo. to $99.99/mo. YouTube TV's current promotion costs $62.99/mo. ($10/mo. off) for your first 3 months and $72.99/mo. after those first 90-days.

So if you want to watch the Super Bowl without cable TV provider, choose the free trial streaming service that is right for you. I recommend Paramount Plus since you get a longer free trial, however, if you're only intention is to watch the Big Game, the shorter trials may be the best choice for you.

As a reminder, the start time of Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs Chiefs is 6:30 pm ET, airing on CBS, Nickelodeon, and streaming live on Paramount Plus.

