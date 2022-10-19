How to watch the Silent Hill Transmission event — prepare for the next entry

The future of the Silent Hill series will soon be announced, as Konami announced a special Silent Hill Transmission event that will reveal the "latest updates" to the franchise.



Silent Hill, the acclaimed survival horror gaming franchise, is finally making a comeback. It's been 10 years since the last entry, Silent Hill: Book of Memories, and fans have been craving a new mainline game since the unfortunate cancelation of Silent Hills. Now, Konami is set to reveal big news for the future of the series.



While it's uncertain what will be announced, all signs are pointing to the next entry to the acclaimed horror franchise. Find out how to watch the Silent Hill Transmission livestream and what to expect.

When is the Silent Hill Transmission event?

The Silent Hill Transmission livestream is taking place on October 19, 2022 (that's today!) at 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EST / 10 p.m. BST / 11 p.m. CEST. This is the first event from Konami about Silent Hill, so it's uncertain how long the livestream will be. Whatever the case, it's sure to be a popcorn-worthy show.

How to watch the Silent Hill Transmission event

You can catch Konami's Silent Hill Transmission event via the official Silent Hill YouTube channel. Check out the livestream below.

There's also a Silent Hill event page set up, although it may not show the live event. It's likely to offer further details of whatever is announced. In case you miss the action, we'll let you know the latest details about what's coming.

What to expect at the Silent Hill Transmission event

After years of alleged leaks and rumors, Silent Hill is finally getting an official announcement. Konami has kept the mouths shut about what's set to be revealed, but we may have an idea of what will be announced.



Earlier this year, leaked images of an alleged Silent Hill game emerged, with the four pictures of the 2020 project leaker AestheticGamer1 revealed taken down by the "copyright holder."



According to the Twitter post, the four images come from a "relatively new source," but the content shown was apparently enough proof to believe the images were real. Apparently, "Anita & Maya" and "SMS Messages" are important in some way, and there is more than one Silent Hill game in development.



The alleged leaked images shown date back to 2020, meaning could be concept images of a game that's still in development. Apparently, the leaker has "a lot of private proof to show this is real." Of course, without any official announcement of a new Silent Hill game, it's a good idea to have a serving of salt handy.

#leaks #newsilenthill "Silent Hill" filtrado la fuente de donde saco las imágenes y las filtro es @AestheticGamer1 y por lo que veo y deduzco es un "Silent Hill" que se ha venido trabajando desde el 2020 y por lo que veo no parece ningún remake de ningún juego ya preexistente. pic.twitter.com/84Q2G885YuMay 13, 2022 See more

The images showed a hallway filled with them with words such as "Pervert" and "Creep" written on them, leading down to a creepy entity at the end of the passage. There are also images of rooms filled with trash, along with a woman's face with words such as "I hate myself" peeling off her face. The image of the hallway is apparently signed by Silent Hill art director Masahiro Ito.



Of course, it isn't certain this is a Silent Hill game. However, other rumors suggest there's a "mainline entry" in the works, according to VGC. Plus, oft-reliable game journalist Jeff Grub supports the claim that multiple Silent Hill projects are coming, including a possible remake of the fan-favorite Silent Hill 2.



What's more, Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka teased another game project that was “the one you’ve been hoping to hear about.” That's a good sign another Silent Hill is coming.



There's a lot we still don't know, but it won't be much longer until we find out. Prepare for all things Silent Hill.