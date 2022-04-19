How to watch Meta Quest Gaming Showcase event this week

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase formerly known as the Oculus Gaming Showcase is coming on April 20 (Happy 420 VR Gaming)  at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). This will be the second annual gaming event for the Quest, now Meta portfolio of games, with many excited users clamoring for new game announcements, updates, and first looks. 

We will be covering the event live, and can't wait to see all the upcoming game trailers, and hear what Meta is bringing to the VR platform next. This event promises to be next level as Meta has been stepping it up since the name change. 

How to watch the Meta Gaming Quest showcase live

It's as easy as heading over to  Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, or one of several Horizon venues. The Meta Quest event kicks off sharply at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on April 20 and there will also be replays available later in case you miss it or you can just check here for all our coverage. 

Rumors have it that a new Quest headset will be announced, or possibly could be teased or even announced. There are exciting rumors about upcoming eSports games being announced (fingers crossed, time to blow out a knee in my living room) as well as an update on the progress of GTA San Andreas VR that's been in development for a while. The only way to find out is to stay tuned to us or attend the event. 

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 