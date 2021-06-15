Bandai Namco E3 2021: How to watch the live stream

"How to watch Bandai Namco E3 2021" is the question Elden Ring-hungry fans want to know as the explosive gameplay trailer premiered at Summer Game Fest last week. Could Bandai Namco potentially reveal more juicy Elden Ring content filled with fiery dragons and other beastly creatures? Well, you've got to watch to find out.

The Bandai Namco E3 2021 stream will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 2:25 p.m. PT / 5:25 p.m. ET. While many may be tuning in for more Elden Ring updates, keep in mind that Bandai Namco also has two anime-inspired games poised to arrive in the near future. We can't wait to see what Bandai Namco has in store for E3 2021.

How to watch Bandai Namco

As mentioned, Bandai Namco's E3 2021 showcase will kick off on Tuesday, June 15 at 2:25 p.m. PT / 5:25 p.m. ET. You can watch the event on all official E3 platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter.

Bandai Namco's stream will take place on day four of E3 — the final day of the virtual gaming conference.

What to expect from Bandai Namco E3 2021

Bandai Namco is being hush-hush about its showcase plans for E3. In fact, the publisher hasn't mentioned a single thing about E3 on its social media accounts, so we're in the dark.

Elden Ring (Image credit: From Software)

However, Bandai Namco is the publisher behind the much-hyped RPG Elden Ring. The gameplay trailer was released at Summer Games Fest, and we even got a release date (January 21, 2022).

Elden Ring is a long-in-development, collaborative project between Dark Souls game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin. With these two masterminds coming together to make a mythological game, fans are excited about immersing themselves in Miyazaki and Martin's twisted, dark and gothic world.

Scarlet Nexus (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

As mentioned, Bandai Namco is set to launch two anime titles in the coming months: Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus. The publisher is also known for announcing a slew of other popular anime titles such as the Dagon Ball series, Jump Force, Code Vein and more.

We'll be liveblogging the Bandai Namco E3 showcase, so we'll keep you up to speed about any new updates from the publisher.