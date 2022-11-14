How to send a pin on iPhone

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Use Apple Maps to send a pin via iPhone

How to send a pin on iPhone (Image credit: Apple)

"How to send a pin on iPhone" is a query that's gaining traction on Google Search, likely because people are seeking a quick way to show their friends, family members, or whomever they wish to convene with, the location of an upcoming hangout.

We recently did a guide on how to send your location on iPhone, but that method is only useful if you're already at the destination. With this particular guide, you'll find out how you can drop a pin via Apple Maps, showing everyone the precise location where they should meet.

How to send a pin on iPhone

1. Tap on Apple Maps.

How to send a pin on iPhone

How to send a pin on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. In the Search Maps field, type in the address you want pinned (or you can manually search for an area on the map with your finger, and press and hold to pin).

How to send pin on iPhone

How to send pin on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Once you're satisfied with the pin, tap on the Share button. 

How to send a pin on iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap on Messages and type the contact(s) in the To field.

How to send a pin on iPhone

How to send a pin on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

5. Hit Send (the blue arrow) and, voila, you've sent the pin.

How to send pin on iPhone

How to send pin on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

The recipient(s) will see the pinned location you've sent them, with the associated address, via Apple Maps.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon