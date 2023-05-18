How to get the Pixel 7a for the low price of free

If you're due for an upgrade, get the Pixel 7a for free with today's generous carrier offers. Verizon is currently giving away the Pixel 7a for free (opens in new tab) to its new and existing customers. All you need to do to secure a free Pixel 7a is open a new line under a select Verizon 5G Unlimited plan (opens in new tab).

T-Mobile has a similar deal in which you'll get a free Pixel 7a when you add a new line and activate the phone on a qualifying T-Mobile Unlimited plan. Or, save up to $500 on the Pixel 7a when you trade-in an eligible device. Since the Pixel 7a costs $499, you're getting the phone for free.

These are two of the best phone deals going on this month.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 free @ Verizon w/ new line

Get a free Pixel 7a from Verizon when you open a new line under a select Verizon 5G Unlimited plan. The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Snap photos and record up to 4K @ 60fps videos like a pro with the Pixel 7a's 64MP ultrawide main camera. Take selfies and stream videos up to 4K @ 30fps on the phone's 13MP ultrawide front camera.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 free @ T-Mobile w/trade-in

Get a free Pixel 7a from T-Mobile when you trade-in an eligible device or open a new line under a qualifying T-Mobile unlimited plan. The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Snap photos and record up to 4K @ 60fps videos like a pro with the Pixel 7a's 64MP ultrawide main camera. Take selfies and stream videos up to 4K @ 30fps on the phone's 13MP ultrawide front camera.

To get a free Pixel 7a from T-Mobile, trade-in any of the following phones get $500 off: Pixel 5 and later, iPhone X and later, Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 10, Z Fold 2/Flip 2 and later, OnePlus 8/9/10T and later, LG Wing, and Moto Razr 4G/5G.

Your rebate will show up as a one-time credits on your monthly billing statement over the course of your 24-month contract.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, we praise its bright, vivid 90Hz display, excellent image capturing, and Pixel-exclusive features. We rate the Pixel 5 out of 5 stars for these impressive attributes and its sub-$500 sticker price. Don't let the price fool you, the Pixel 7a is by no means a paltry device. In fact, it's a tremendous value since you're getting premium phone features at a budget price. The Pixel 7a packs a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 performance test, the phone scored 3,065 which beats the Pixel 7 (3,021). Although it's below the category average for smartphones, we had hiccups during real world daily use. Even when jumping in and out of apps while running a YouTube video in the background, the Pixel 7a showed no signs of slowing down. Even when our reviewer played Call of Duty: Mobile, it ran smoothly without stutter or lag.

Google engineers outfitted the Pixel 7a with a 64MP ultrawide main camera with video recording capabilities of up to 4K @ 60fps. For selfies, group photos, video calls and streaming up to 4K @ 30fps, there's a 13MP ultrawide camera on the front.

Overall, the Pixel 7 is the best phone for most people whether you're a Pixie or making the switch from Apple.