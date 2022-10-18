How to get Sims 4 for free on PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox

Sims 4 is now available as a free download on PC, PlayStation and Xbox game consoles. As EA announced (opens in new tab) in September, starting Oct. 18, 2022, new players can download Sims 4 for free.

The life simulation game is available for PC via the EA app or Origin, on Mac via Origin, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. And what's more, EA is holding a live stream to reveal upcoming plans for future Sims 4. The special edition steam, "Behind The Sims Summit" airs simultaneously on The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels on Oct. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Additionally, EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive exclusive bundles of The Sims 4 via The Play List on Oct. 18. The EA Play Edition of Sims 4 includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack, whereas the EA Play Pro Edition includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

See the minimum system requirements (opens in new tab) for Sims 4 on PC and Mac.