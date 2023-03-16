Are you hyped for Diablo 4? I know I am, and everyone that has already pre-ordered it will be able to get their hands on it Friday, March 17.

Even if you don't plan on pre-ordering it, you'll still be able to hop in the Open Beta with everyone else, just a week later than you'd expect.

The Diablo 4 Early Access Beta releases on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. GMT and 5pm CEST. And that beta will close on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. GMT and 8 p.m. CEST. The Early Access Beta is available only to those that have pre-ordered Diablo 4.

The Diablo 4 Open Beta is launching on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. GMT and 5 p.m. CEST. That beta will close on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 12 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. GMT and 8 p.m. CEST.

How to download Diablo 4 beta on PS5 and other platforms

How to download Diablo 4 beta on PS5: Launch the PlayStation Store and search for Diablo IV Open Beta. Select Download.

How to download Diablo 4 beta on Xbox Series X: Launch the Xbox Store and search for Diablo IV–Open Beta. Select Download.

How to download Diablo 4 beta on PC: Launch the Battle.net client. If Diablo IV is not already in your Favorites bar, you can add it by clicking on the + icon. Alternatively, you can find Diablo IV by accessing the All Games page. You’ll see Diablo IV at the top of the list. Once you get to the Diablo IV Game Page, click the dropdown menu under Game Version and select the Diablo IV - Beta option. Click the blue button that says Install. The game will install and once it’s available, click Play to Launch.