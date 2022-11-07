"How to change the time on iPhone" is a query that's climbing the ranks of popularity on Google Search. Why? People likely want to know how to change the time zone on their phone if they're traveling aboard. Or maybe they want to change their clock to military time.

No matter the reason, we have an easy, step-by-step guide on how to change the time on your iPhone to your liking. Don't forget to check out our other useful tutorials, including how to clear cache on iPhone and how to block spam calls on iPhone.

How to change time on iPhone

1. Open Settings.

How to change time on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on General.

How to change time on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Select Date & Time.

How to change time on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

From here, you can change to military time by switching the "24-Hour Time" toggle to on, ensuring it turns green.

How to change time on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

You can change the time zone by switching the "Set Automatically" toggle to off and tapping on your currently selected time zone.

How to change time in iPhone (Image credit: Future)

This will prompt a search bar to appear, allowing you to type in a city that corresponds with your desired time zone.

(Image credit: Future)

Once your city populates in the list below, tap on it and your time will be updated automatically.