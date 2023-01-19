How to change password on iPhone

Looking to change your iPhone password? No worries; we've got the scoop on how to do just that.

Swapping your passcode for a new one is easy, but keep in mind that you need to know your current passcode before you can enter a new one. (Check this page out if you're looking to reset your Apple ID password instead).

1. Find the Settings app and tap on it.

2. Scroll down and tap Face ID & Passcode.

How to change password on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Navigate to Change passcode and tap on it.

How to change password on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. You'll then be prompted to enter your current passcode.

How to change password on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

5. Now, enter your new passcode (if you want to change the passcode type, tap on Passcode Options).

How to change password on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

6. Verify your new passcode and you should be good to go.