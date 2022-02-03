Trending

How to cancel Spotify — no, you can't do it inside the app

The easiest way to cancel Spotify premium

"How do I cancel Spotify" is one of the most-searched Google queries this week. As of this writing, the popular music-streaming app is hot water due to Joe Rogan's controversial podcast, which likely caused a sudden spike in users seeking guidance on how to ditch Spotify. 

Others may simply want to slash subscription costs or jump ship to another music app. Either way, we have an easy, step-by-step guide on how you can cancel Spotify smoothly, quickly and efficiently.

How to cancel Spotify

If you've attempted to ditch your premium Spotify subscription via the mobile app, you'll notice that there is no in-app route for cancellations. You'll have to use a browser like Google Chrome or Safari to cancel Spotify. The steps are as follows:

1. Navigate to Spotify's official website and make sure you're signed in.

2. Look for your account name on the top-right corner and click on it.

3. Click on "Account." This will launch a new tab and take you to the Account Overview page.

4. On the left panel, you should see "Available Plans." Click on it.

5. Scroll down and click on the "Cancel Premium" button.

6. Spotify will try to convince you to stay by reminding you that its free version only allows six skips per hour and other inconveniences. If this doesn't faze you, click on "Continue to cancel." 

7. A new page will appear informing you when you'll lose all of your benefits. Once again, if this doesn't rattle you, click on "Yes, cancel."

