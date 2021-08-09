Windows 11 Spotify integration coming to new Focus Sessions feature

Microsoft is adding Spotify integration to Windows 11's new Focus Sessions feature. Panos Panay, Microsoft's head of Windows and devices, gave followers a video sneak peek of the Focus Sessions feature in Windows 11, calling it "a game-changer" while mentioning the Spotify integration.

Microsoft has not yet released a public build with the Focus Sessions feature but, from viewing the video Panay shared, it appears to be built into Windows 11 via the Clock application. Focus Sessions uses the Pomodoro Technique of time management, which breaks work down into smaller increments and includes short breaks.

By integrating Spotify into its time management application, Microsoft is aiming to separate itself from other websites and applications that use similar time and work management methods.

Having a personalized soundtrack to help power us through our days seems like a good idea. We'll find out exactly how it works when Microsoft releases Windows 11 later this fall.