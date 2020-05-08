Halo 2: Anniversary is finally coming to PC on May 12, Microsoft announced Tuesday. As part of the Halo: Master Chief Collection, Halo 2: Anniversary is optimized for PC to look better than ever.

As long as your gaming machine meets the system requirements for Halo 2: Anniversary, you can experience the remastered version of Halo 2 in all of its glory. Microsoft recommends that your PC must at least be running Windows 10 version 18362.0 or later with x64 architecture.

Here's the Halo 2: Anniversary synopsis from Microsoft:

Halo 2: Anniversary comes to PC as the next installment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, experience the impeccably remastered edition of the original Halo 2 game. Following the destruction of Halo, humankind experiences a short-lived victory. Eager for revenge, the Covenant launches a surprise attack on Earth, but they find themselves ill-prepared to defeat the UNSC’s home fleet and are forced to flee into slipspace.

When the Master Chief pursues his overzealous enemies, they discover yet another Halo ring, uncovering long-buried secrets, including an unlikely ally, that will dramatically alter the course of the Human-Covenant Conflict forever.

Here's what's new in Halo 2: Anniversary:

Up to 4K res gameplay at 60 fps or more, Halo 2: Anniversary looks better than ever.

at 60 fps or more, Halo 2: Anniversary looks better than ever. 15 unforgettable missions with Spartan-117, Master Chief, and for the first time, Covenant Elite character selections.

with Spartan-117, Master Chief, and for the first time, Covenant Elite character selections. Toggle between the remastered graphics in the Anniversary edition and the graphics from the classic version. You can also check out Blur Studio’s remastered cutscenes from the original Halo 2 game.

in the Anniversary edition and the graphics from the classic version. You can also check out Blur Studio’s remastered cutscenes from the original Halo 2 game. There are now 32 multiplayer maps to venture through. Halo 2: Anniversary features 7 remastered multiplayer maps as well as 25 multiplayer maps from the original Halo 2.

Upon its release, you can purchase Halo 2: Anniversary from the Microsoft Store for $9.99 or use your Xbox Game Pass for PC to play. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now for $39.99, which is also included in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

