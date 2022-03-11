Grab this RTX 3060 laptop for its lowest ever price — £200 off! Daily Deals

Need a cheap but powerful gaming laptop? We've got you — grab this RTX 3060 beast from Medion for under £800!

No skimping on other specs either, as you'll find a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside a buttery-smooth 144Hz 1080p display. This is a must-buy for anyone looking for enough power to play the latest titles with plenty of detail.

But this is the last daily deals of the week. We can't leave you high and dry with just that, so we've gone all out. You can also get a 40-inch 4K TV for less than £250, save big on AirPods Pro and much more.

Medion Erazer Defender (RTX 3060): was £999 now £799 @ Box.co.uk

This portable powerhouse from Medion has it all: 1080p 144Hz display, spacious keyboard with number pad for all your macro needs, AND Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. All of this in such a low cost package is an essential buy for any laptop gamer.



Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £2,286 now £1,899 @ eBuyer

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, and while the discounts are small, the price is starting to tumble with a new version on the horizon. This spec has it all: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Laptops Direct is slashing £60 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation delivers the same awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Sharp 40-inch 4K TV: was £299 now £249 @ Box.co.uk

Do you just need a dirt cheap 4K TV? You can snag a massive 40-inch Sharp panel for under £250! This is a 4K 60Hz TV with HDMI 2.0 support, plenty of I/O including 3x USB ports, and dts HD sound tech with Harmon Kardon speakers. Not only is it low cost, it's pretty good too.

Microsoft Xbox Series S + Xbox wired gaming headset: was £304, now £249 @ Argos

Pick up the console and an official wired headset for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Nothing ear (1) (white): was £99 now £84 @ Amazon

As you can read in my review, the Nothing ear (1) pack great sound quality and a stand-out design with awesome ANC into a stellar value-for-money package. And now that it's even cheaper, this is an essential purchase to anyone seeking new earbuds.

Nothing ear (1) (black): was £99 now £84 @ Amazon

I'm a huge fan of the Nothing ear (1) in black — the design makes a whole lot more sense to me. It packs all that same great audio quality, but in a sleeker, more stylish black finish.

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £515 @ Costco

CostCo is taking over £100 off the Apple iPad mini 6 right now. Yes, we know the site technically says £499, but we're factoring in the £15 CostCo membership fee to get this deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide-angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Pokémon Scarlet looks to be bringing the reinvigorated gameplay Legends Arceus brought to the table, and applies it to a mainline Pokémon title! It also comes as no surprise that the starter Pokémon are adorable too!

