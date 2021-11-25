Grab a PS5 DualSense controller for £32 in sneaky Amazon Black Friday deal

While we keep an eye out for any PS5 Black Friday restocks, you can save big on Sony's amazing PS5 DualSense controller thanks to this easily missed Amazon deal during Black Friday 2021.



Right now, you can pick up the latest Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller for just £32.98 at Amazon. The high-quality refurbished model offers a 20% discount at an already reduced price. Whether you've managed to grab a PS5 during ongoing shortages and are on the hunt for a second controller or just want one of the best gaming controllers around, this is a deal gamers shouldn't pass up.

PS5 DualSense Controller Black Friday deal

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £58.85 now £32.98 @ Amazon UK Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £58.85 now £32.98 @ Amazon UK

Save a whopping £25 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic. To get in on the offer, click "new and used" to see the price £41.23 with a 20% discount applied.

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design.

Haptic feedback gives you a more precise physical response for an immersive gaming experience. For example, when you're playing Ratchet & Clack: Rift Apart, each of the plentiful weapons feels completely different from one another, and holding the fire button in different ways offers different effects. Plus, the PS5 DualSense also works on gaming laptops and PCs, with some games even featuring haptic feedback.

Design-wise, the DualSense controller resembles the latest Xbox controller more than its predecessor, the DualShock4. Although it retains the same button layout, the DualSense controller has a taller stance and sharper handles.

Whether you need a spare controller for your PS5 or shopping for a gift for that gamer in your life, don't miss out on this special offer.