Google Slides to create images via text prompt?! 3 new AI features rumored for I/O

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

AI will be the crux of Google I/O

Google Slides to create images via text prompt?! 3 new AI features rumored for I/O
(Image credit: Google)

A new report from CNBC (opens in new tab) appears to confirm what we're all expecting from Google I/O: an onslaught of AI news. After all, the search-engine giant is already experimenting with Google Bard, a ChatGPT rival that utilizes a large-language model (LLM) to facilitate humanlike conversations with users.

CNBC claims that it reviewed an an internal Google document that delves into the company plans to reveal PaLM 2 (Pathways Language Model 2), its next-gen LLM. In addition to PaLM 2, Google is making several other big AI reveals.

3 new AI features rumored to be revealed at Google I/O

1. PaLM 2. Before we can talk about PaLM 2, we need to talk about its predecessor: PaLM. Google first debuted PaLM, a language model, in April 2022. In March 2023, the search-engine giant rolled out an API for PaLM (opens in new tab), allowing select business-focused developers to experiment with its tools for AI enterprise projects.

According to Google Research (opens in new tab), PaLM impressively demonstrates an understanding for natural language. "For example, [PaLM] can distinguish between cause and effect, understand conceptual combinations in appropriate contexts, and even guess a movie from an emoji."

PaLM LLM Google Slides to create images via text prompt?! 3 new AI features rumored for I/O

PaLM in action (Image credit: Google)

You may be wondering, "Does PaLM underpin Google Bard?" The answer is no. Bard is based on Google's LaMDA language model. PaLM, on the other hand, is still under development, but next-gen PaLM reportedly kicks things up a notch.

According to CNBC, PaLM 2 supports more than 100 languages and can perform a wide variety of math, coding, writing and creative tests.

2. New AI capabilities coming to Google Slides

In case you missed it, in mid-March, Google announced that it's testing its new AI tech on its Google services (opens in new tab), including Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Gmail. However, only a limited number of Workspace users have access.

This new AI tech seeks to enhance collaboration between colleagues and partners. For example, if you stumble upon a long email thread, you can ask Google's AI to summarize it for you. Check out the video below for more cool things it can do.

According to CNBC, Google Slides' sidebar will feature a brand spankin' new chatbox that lets users enter a prompt, allowing Slides to create an image based on the text.

3. Updates to Google Lens

Google will reportedly reveal a new-and-improve Google Lens, the search-engine giant's beloved image-recognition tool. 

Google Lens Google Slides to create images via text prompt?! 3 new AI features rumored for I/O

Google Lens (Image credit: Google)

"The company will show advancements to 'multi-search' for camera and voice," CNBC said.

As a cherry on top, Google I/O is also expected to delve deeper into the Google Pixel Fold after teasing it last week. Interested to see what else Google I/O has in store? Check out our Google I/O rumor hub.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 289 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
 (opens in new tab)
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,199
 (opens in new tab)
$1,049
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$499
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
3
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel... (opens in new tab)
Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)
$2,649
 (opens in new tab)
$1,589.40
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
4
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$1,249.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch 256GB)
Our Review
5
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3,... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$1,299.99
 (opens in new tab)
$619.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)... (opens in new tab)
Acer (opens in new tab)
$1,549.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space... (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
$1,999
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h0010nr... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$1,099
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
HP Inc. ENVY Laptop Computer... (opens in new tab)
Target (opens in new tab)
$1,749.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,349.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
 (opens in new tab)
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel... (opens in new tab)
Microsoft US (opens in new tab)
$1,399.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!