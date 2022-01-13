Google Pixel Fold strikes again — Android beta hints at foldable's design

Google's first foldable has remerged thanks to new animations spotted in the Android 12L Beta 2, indicating the highly anticipated Pixel Fold may not be canceled after all. What's more, it's expected to sport a similar design to the Oppo Find N.



The beta shows distinct animations showcasing how to insert a SIM card into a foldable device when open and closed, with Google's signature logo at the center of the smartphone. This is similar to the animation shown when setting up other Pixel devices such as the recent Pixel 6.

As reported by 9to5google, the animation also makes reference to one of the Pixel Fold's alleged codenames: "Pipit." Previously, Google's foldable had been referred to as "Passport," but has recently been known as Pipit as shown in a leaked Geekbench listing (via Notebookcheck). According to the listing, the Pixel Fold will be powered by the Tensor chip, and boast 12GB of RAM. This is the same as the Pixel 6 Pro.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

As shown in the animations, the Pixel Fold bares a more box-shaped design like the recently released Oppo Find N, rather than the narrow structure of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. There is a notable hinge on the left side of the foldable, along with a bump on the right side indicating the volume buttons.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

In the second animation, there is a small gap in the middle of the now unfolded device, showcasing where the Pixel Fold will, well, fold. As clearly shown, the SIM card tray is placed at the bottom.



The report notes that since this is a pre-release version of Android 12L, the new tablet and foldable optimized version of Android 12, Google may change or remove these animations before its official launch. In other words, take this in with a pinch of salt. Speaking of releases, we may see the Pixel Fold sometime in April to coincide with the launch of Android 12L.



Rumors of the Pixel Fold have been scattered, with reports previously indicating its release in late 2021, early 2022, and being canceled altogether. Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the launch of the Pixel Fold had been delayed, suggesting an early 2022 launch. With these animations uncovered, Brar may have hit the nail on the head. For the latest updates on the Google Pixel Fold, we've got you covered.