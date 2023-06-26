Google Pixel Fold pre-order cancellations delay some orders by two months — here's what to do

Our Google Pixel Fold review just went live today, and we're pretty excited about the first foldable from the big G, but some of its biggest fans are going to be waiting quite a bit longer for their phones.

A number of people on Reddit that pre-ordered the Google Pixel Fold are being notified that their orders — placed in some cases over a month ago — are now canceled as their bank or credit card wouldn't verify to Google that sufficient funds were available (via Phone Arena).

Now a $1,799 transaction isn't something to sneeze at, but this doesn't seem to have any bearing on the actual contents of the bank or credit counts, so people are understandably frustrated that they won't be one of the first to wield Google's new foldable.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

What should you do if your Google Pixel Fold pre-order was canceled?

Your best bet for keeping your place in line is to reach out to Google Support. They are well aware of the issue and are at least, in some cases, indicating that orders will be restored. Reps have reportedly told affected customers to expect an email in the next day or two with an update on the situation.

Most seem accepting of the fact that it's a difficult situation as the credit card company or bank is going to flag the charge as unusual spending. Google doesn't have any current $1,800+ products, so there's not an established trend of purchases of that magnitude through Google in recent years.

The main frustration is that Pixel Fold supplies appear to be fairly limited as the early pre-orders were slated for a July arrival, but those that are forced to order again now are getting projected delivery dates of August 30 to September 8 for the Porcelain 256GB model, August 2 to 10 for the 256GB Obsidian model, and all the way back to September 13 to September 21 for the 512GB variant.

That's a long wait that should worry Google as well since the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to arrive at a Galaxy Unpacked event that Samsung has confirmed for July 26 in Seoul, South Korea.

The Google Pixel Fold is an intriguing new entrant into the admittedly tiny tablet-style foldable market, but Google wants to strike while the iron is hot and lock in these buyers before they can be tempted by whatever Samsung has coming next.