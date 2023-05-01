Google Pixel Fold full specs leak, should Samsung be worried?

The Google Pixel Fold has seen more than its fair share of leaks. One of the worst kept secrets to come out of Google’s camp, the latest Pixel Fold gossip confirms the upcoming foldable’s full specs.

As PhoneArena reports, the G.O.A.T. of leakers, Evan Blass, details all the specifics via Twitter . Coincidently, this spoiler arrives amid the countdown to Google I/O 2023 which takes place on May 10. Google is expected to reveal the forthcoming Pixel Fold during its annual event alongside other products and services.

If you’re anxious to learn more about Google’s new foldable phone, thanks to industry snitches, you don’t have to wait. While pricing is still unknown, we know just about all there is to know about the Pixel Fold from aesthetics to hardware to colorways.

According to the interwebs, the Pixel Fold's specs sheet rundown includes:

Display: 5.8-inch OLED (2092 x 1080) 1550 nits display at 120Hz, opens to 7.6-inch (2208 x 1840) OLED 1450 nits display at 120Hz

5.8-inch OLED (2092 x 1080) 1550 nits display at 120Hz, opens to 7.6-inch (2208 x 1840) OLED 1450 nits display at 120Hz Processor: Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 co-processor

Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 co-processor Memory & Storage: 12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of flash storage

12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of flash storage Rear Camera: 48MP 1/2-inch sensor camera, 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle, 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom

48MP 1/2-inch sensor camera, 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle, 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom Front Camera: 9.5MP dual pixel

9.5MP dual pixel Connectivity: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2

USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Dimensions: 5.5 x 3.13 x 0.5 inches (closed), 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.24 inches (open)

5.5 x 3.13 x 0.5 inches (closed), 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.24 inches (open) Weight: 10 ounces

10 ounces Battery: 4,821mAh

4,821mAh Colorway: Obsidian, Porcelain

With Google now dipping its toes into the waters of foldable phones, should Samsung be worried?

On paper, the Pixel Fold's specs are on par with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 in some aspects and lacking in others. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 1000 nits brightness whereas the Pixel Fold has 1550 and 1450 folded and unfolded respectively. With such a high brightness, either foldable should provide adequate viewing even in direct sunlight.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 Geekbench 5.4 notched 1,328 on the Geekbench 5.4 single-core test. The Pixel Fold uses the same Tensor G2 chip found in Google's Pixel 7 series phones which notched 1,060 on Geekbench 5.

Although little is known about the specs and features of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , it's likely the Pixel Fold will be its formidable contender. Sure, Samsung may have the foldable phone market on lock right now, but if you want the true Android experience, you go to the source.

While Evan Blass has a history of being spot-on with specs leaks, Google has yet to confirm. Keep a close eye on our Google I/O 2023 keynote coverage on May 10 for the expected announcement of Google's first foldable smartphone.