Google Pixel Fold: Did it just get spotted in the New York City subway?

There have been ongoing leaks and rumors regarding a Google Pixel foldable, but could this be an actual image of said device out in the wild?

Reddit user " onetaketeo (opens in new tab)" claims that they saw it in the New York City subway — and snapped a photo of it, too.

"I'm on the A train in NYC, and I got a glimpse of a Google employee with the pixel fold. The phone is very nice. The bezels on the outside are super thin. The guy is doing everything he can to cover up. He has a dark blue, black color phone. I am surprised at how thin the phone is," onetaketeo said.

Is this legit?

Are these images authentic? We don't know, as this is just some person riding a train, looking over someone's shoulder, and taking blurry photos (opens in new tab). It's like that video of Bigfoot strolling through the woods in the 1970s they keep showing on the History channel.

With Google I/O approaching May 10, 2023, it could be that some units are out in the wild and being used by Google employees as test devices. However, it seems odd that a Google employee would ride the train with the phone in hand. It is possible; anything is possible, but it's also possible that because of the way the subject holds the device and the blurry image quality, it could be a Samsung foldable or some other device. We can't be sure.

Also, New York City trains make stops; I wonder why this Redditor couldn't get a more explicit photo while the train sat in a station since they were peering over the so-called Google employee's shoulder? It looks like a blurry Loch Ness monster photo.