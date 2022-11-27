Google Pixel Buds A-Series hit rock bottom price of $64 at Amazon

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series is one of our top picks for best wireless (opens in new tab) earbuds. And thanks to this early Cyber Monday deal, they're at their best price yet.

Currently, you can get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $64 (opens in new tab)at Amazon —their lowest price yet. Typically, these wireless buds retail for $99, so that's $35 in savings.

This is one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 $64 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now 35% off, the Pixel Buds are at their lowest price yet. They feature 12mm, custom drivers, for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, and beamforming mics for clear calls.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are the 3rd generation model of the Pixel Buds. They wirelessly connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.0 and feature 12mm drivers for high quality sound. Meanwhile, Adaptive Sound which intuitively adjusts volume depending on your surroundings.

Although they lack noise cancellation, their ergonomic fit offers a tight seal to block some outside noise.

In our Pixel Buds A-Series review (opens in new tab), we loved their comfortable, lightweight design and good audio quality. We gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award cosign.

During real-world audio tests, our reviewer found that the highs and mids were full, while the lows were deep and weighty. And for phone calls, the buds' dual mics worked great for phone calls and video conferencing.

Overall, the Pixel Buds A-Series is a wise choice if you're on the hunt for earbuds under $100. You can snag these Google Pixel Buds A-Series buds right now for just $64 at Amazon during this Cyber Monday Deal.