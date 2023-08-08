Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leak: We have great news

The most recent leak about the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro suggests that the company is sticking to smaller storage sizes, which is great news for you.

Of course, take any leak with a dash of skepticism, but sources have told the German tech news site WinFuture that Pixel 8 will be available in 128GB and 256GB. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will offer the same but also a 512GB option.

Let's talk about why this could be a good thing, and what other new leaks have been mentioned.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Low storage = low price

Google has gained a reputation for offering some of the more affordable smartphones on the market, and it seems like the company wants to stick to that trend by sticking to lower storage options.

Low storage could mean a lower or more consistent price. However, this only works if Google takes advantage of it by adding features somewhere else. From the Pixels we've seen, we know they need more power and better battery life. If we sacrifice a bit of storage to achieve that at a reasonable price, I'll be satisfied.

On top of the storage leak, WinFuture claims to know the colors that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have to offer. Apparently, the Pixel 8 will come in Licorice, Peony, and Haze, while the Pixel 8 Pro will come in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

We won't have to wait long before we find out what's officially happening with the Pixel phones, as we anticipate a unveiling on Oct. 3 or Oct. 10, with Oct. 4 or Oct. 11 as the next most likely options.

Stay tuned for our full report and reviews of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.