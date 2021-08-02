Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors — these are your (gorgeous) options

Google teased its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today, revealing the redesign of its flagship phones.

What grabbed our attention before any of the fancy new specs were the phones' unique colorways. As revealed in a series of tweets, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come in three color variants that are unique to each model.

(Image credit: Google)

Each option follows the same design principles with a primary color below the camera module covering most of the back panel and a secondary accent color above the camera bar. It's also worth mentioning that the standard Pixel 6 has a "matte aluminum finish" frame whereas the Pixel 6 Pro has a "light polished aluminum."

Now, let's talk colors. The most striking hue (in my opinion at least) on the standard Pixel 6 is pink. The phone has a soft pink primary color below the camera bar and what is best described as a vivid salmon hue above the cameras (what Google will likely call "sorta coral"). The Pixel 6 also comes in a bluish-gray (soft slate blue?) with a pale yellow accent. For a more understated look, there is a black (or dark gray) model with a light-gray top accent color.

The Pixel 6 Pro shares the same gray-on-gray model but the other two options differ from its siblings'. Instead of a soft yellow accent, the white Pixel 6 Pro has a cream or pale slate accent bar. My favorite of any of these colors is the Pixel 6 Pro in pale orange (almost yellow) with a muted pumpkin orange accent above the camera.

(Image credit: Google)

The frame, or edge of the phones, and trim also differ depending on which model you buy. The dark gray variant has a black (or gray) frame whereas the orange Pixel 6 Pro has a color-matched orange outline and gold trim. Interestingly, the Pixel 6 in pink gets a different treatment with a black frame (not sure about this one, Google), as does the Pixel 6 in white with pale yellow. However, the Pixel 6 Pro in white is bordered by matching edges and silver trim.

We haven't seen phone colors like these before so props to Google for stepping outside of the palette. I do wish the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro shared color options so that the pink was available on the Pro and the orange on the standard model. It wouldn't be unlike Google to offer more colors after launch, so don't lose faith if your favorite color isn't available on the model you're eyeing.

If you haven't already, we recommend reading our full coverage of Google's surprise Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reveal to learn about the phones' cameras, processor, release date and more.