Google is making it easier to remove your phone number and email address from search results — here's how

During the Google I/O 2022 conference in May, the search giant unveiled a new tool to help people remove their phone number, email address, or physical address from search results.

In April, Google debuted a request form that tackled this same problem. ut the new tool found in the Google App makes this process far easier by integrating it directly into a menu in the search results, rather than forcing you to go to another page to fill out a form.

The feature is currently rolling out in beta, so not everyone has access yet, but here's a look at how it works.

How to remove your personal information from Google Search

Once you have access to the new tool, anytime you see personally-identifiable information about yourself in a search result. From there, you simply tap on the three dots next to the Google Search result and then indicate in the prompt whether it is a phone number, physical, or email address.

(Image credit: Google)

That's all there is to it. Google will then evaluate the content on the page that is serving your personal information to determine that it is not "limiting the availability of other information that is broadly useful" and if appropriate, block the search result in question.

As with the existing request system, this does not remove that information from the website that is hosting the content, it merely eliminates it from Google's search results. Eliminating the content entirely would involve contacting the website directly and Google has a support page to help you with that.