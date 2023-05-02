Google confirms May launch of the latest Pixel phone

After an endless stream of leaks and rumors, Google India seems to have gone ahead and made it clear that the new Pixel 7a will arrive at I/O 2023 on May 10. Although they didn't expressly say it would happen at I/O, it confirmed that the latest Google Pixel would be available on India's Amazon competitor Flipkart on May 11 and we don't need Google Bard to do the rest of that math for us.

Google India's tweet even included a blurred image of the next Pixel phone that looks identical to the leaked renders we've all seen.

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmRMay 2, 2023 See more

Are we sure the 7a is coming

Although the Twitter announcement didn't directly mention the Pixel 7a, it is unlikely that Google would be so cavalier about its only other phone that could be coming soon, the Pixel Fold. The blue coloring also matches up with the new rumored shade for the affordable Pixel phone.

Oddly, even after all the recent leaks, the Tweet was the first official acknowledgment on Google's part that the upcoming device even existed and was in the works. So we've got one device locked in for Google I/O 2023, but will we also get to see the Pixel Tablet again or the Pixel Fold? We expect all the Android 14 and AI talk we can handle, so a little extra hardware in the mix would be fun.

So it looks like the Pixel 7a will debut on May 10 but go on sale on May 11. Well, in India at least, we'll find out next week whether Google was tricking us.