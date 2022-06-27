This AMD Ryzen laptop just crashed to $199 in back-to-school deal

The Gateway Ultra Slim is a budget-friendly laptop for students and anyone else looking for a cheap but good notebook. Back-to-school deals on laptops are popping up early this year and it's a great time to pick up a new PC for less.

Right now, Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook with AMD Ryzen 3 CPU for just $199 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Typically, it costs $450, so that's $251 in savings — its biggest discount yet. If funds are tight, this is one of the best laptop deals for the money.

Gateway's Ultra Slim Notebook is one of the best budget laptops you can get. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display and runs on a 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and Radeon graphics. There's 128GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage on board for your important files. Additionally, dual-speakers tuned by THX Audio deliver great sound whether you're streaming your favorite Netflix series or tunes from your Spotify playlist.

In our Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook review, we applaud this laptop's solid performance, colorful design, and decent speakers. Our review unit's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU performed well in real-world multitasking tests. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par for basic tasks like creating docs, managing emails, internet browsing and streaming content. Powered by Windows 10 Home in S mode, this laptop is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Despite its slender design, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook supplies you with plenty of ports. You get a USB Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port and a headphone jack. There's also a microSD card reader built-in if you want to expand your storage or transfer files between devices.

At 4.0 pounds and 14.1 x 9.4 x 0.78 inches, the Gateway Ultra Slim is pretty portable for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches) and HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a wise choice if you're looking for a laptop that won't cause too much strain on your wallet.