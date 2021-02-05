Get active! Save $130 on Garmin Instinct GPS watch right now at Amazon

Over the last few months, I’d be lying if I didn’t say my definition of fitness changed to fit’ness whole pizza in my mouth (maybe some garlic knots too). So, if you’re anything like me, it’s fair to say we should really start looking to get active again.

And if new gadgets and accurate tracking give you that inspiration to keep going, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now at Amazon, you can grab the Garmin Instinct GPS watch for just $169.99 — that’s a huge saving of $130!

Rugged and reliable, this outdoor GPS watch comes with all the sensors you need for accurate fitness tracking along with some essential tools for any hiking enthusiasts out there like GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite network compatibility, heart rate monitor and compass.View Deal

This watch may look a little bulky, but it’s built like that by design, to meet the U.S. military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters). But it still maintains a slim, svelte profile on your wrist, which is seriously impressive given the tech you will find within the Instinct.

The up to 14-day battery life and clear non-reflective display keep you going over longer stints of hiking or camping, and the built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galilero satellite network capability is an essential for anyone who takes this part seriously.

For those looking for fitness stats only, this more than delivers with the aforementioned GPS, along with a heart rate monitor, activity and stress monitor tuned to preloaded workout profiles.

Plus, some smartwatch elements like notifications and automatic data uploads to Garmin Connect on your phone makes this a logical fit into your daily routine.