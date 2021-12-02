Trending

Gaming laptop prices are in line for 'significant increases' in 2022 according to Razer CEO

By

Next-generation gaming laptops may be a lot more expensive

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2021) review
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

No tech product has escaped the impact of the chip shortage over the last year. But for those hoping that 2022 would be the turning point, it seems that probably won't be the case.

The gaming site VideoCardz caught a recent tweet from Razer's CEO, Min-Liang Tan sharing his unfortunate findings from a meeting that "significant increases in components costs" will lead to price increases for all of its gaming laptops next year (via PCWorld).

While he doesn't extend his comments beyond Razer, only specifying that it will impact "next gen gaming laptops across the board (including the Razer Blade)" it's hard to imagine that this issue won't pervade the entire gaming laptop category. 

Razer is a premium brand with most of its gaming laptops at or above the $2,000 mark, so the prospect of them moving even higher is daunting for anyone in the market for a high-end gaming laptop. 

While the biggest price bump may come for the highest spec flagship models, this could trickle down to cheap gaming laptops as well. Whether that's in the form of a similar price hike or sticking to older components longer in order to hold the line on pricing as much as possible. 

With just over a month to go before companies are ready to unveil their latest and greatest laptops at CES 2022, we'll just have to wait and see how much gaming laptop fans are going to need to save up for their next upgrade.

Sean Riley
Sean Riley

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more.  Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more. 