Gaming laptop prices are in line for 'significant increases' in 2022 according to Razer CEO

No tech product has escaped the impact of the chip shortage over the last year. But for those hoping that 2022 would be the turning point, it seems that probably won't be the case.

The gaming site VideoCardz caught a recent tweet from Razer's CEO, Min-Liang Tan sharing his unfortunate findings from a meeting that "significant increases in components costs" will lead to price increases for all of its gaming laptops next year (via PCWorld).

While he doesn't extend his comments beyond Razer, only specifying that it will impact "next gen gaming laptops across the board (including the Razer Blade)" it's hard to imagine that this issue won't pervade the entire gaming laptop category.

Razer is a premium brand with most of its gaming laptops at or above the $2,000 mark, so the prospect of them moving even higher is daunting for anyone in the market for a high-end gaming laptop.

While the biggest price bump may come for the highest spec flagship models, this could trickle down to cheap gaming laptops as well. Whether that's in the form of a similar price hike or sticking to older components longer in order to hold the line on pricing as much as possible.

With just over a month to go before companies are ready to unveil their latest and greatest laptops at CES 2022, we'll just have to wait and see how much gaming laptop fans are going to need to save up for their next upgrade.