Galaxy Watch 4 gets $80 price cut for Valentine's Day — epic deal on the best Android smartwatch

Snag the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for less

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Apple Watch Series 7 alternative for Android users. This wonderful companion device for the new Galaxy S22 Ultra is now at an incredibly low price. 

Currently, Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $219. Normally, it retails for $399, so that's $80 in savings. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this Samsung wearable. 

Amazon offers this sale deal. 

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: was $299 now $219 @ Samsung

Now $80 off, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best smartwatches around. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection. 

Galaxy Watch 4 is the successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The smartwatch in this deal has GPS, LTE support, a 40mm AMOLED display, Exynos W920 dual-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. 

Just like its main competitor, it has a built-in heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning built-in, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great companion for biking, hiking and camping. Rated IP68 water-resistant to 164 feet, the Galaxy Watch 4 is suitable for swimming in the pool. 

In a nutshell, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 gives the Apple Watch Series 7 a run for its proverbial money. If you want a multifunctional smartwatch outside of Apple's ecosystem, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Watch 4.

